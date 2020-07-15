Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office needs help finding missing woman

Call the Lee Co. Sheriff if you can help (Source: Lee Co. Sheriff)
By WALB News Team | July 15, 2020 at 9:57 AM EDT - Updated July 15 at 9:57 AM

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Donna Hall Reshetnichenko was last seen on Broadleaf Drive on Tuesday. She was driving a silver 2006 Toyota Avalon, with the tag number #PXN4572.

The sheriff’s office said she left her home in an emotional state. Her family says she suffers from depression and is fearful for her safety and wellbeing, according to the sheriff’s office. She also takes medication for depression and anxiety, the sheriff’s office said.

She is described as 5′1, weighs 120 pounds and has red hair and blue eyes.

Donna Hall Reshetnichenko was last seen Tuesday. (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on Reshetnichenko’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012.

