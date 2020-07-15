Hot, humid and drier into the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No doubt summer has settled in with near to above average temperatures the past two weeks. Highs are topping 90° with lows mid 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms have brought some relief from the heat each afternoon.
For the rest of the week, drier air filters in dropping chances of rain. Hot air and high humidity continues to dominate as highs reach low-mid 90s and feels like temperatures 100-105+.
Not as wet through the weekend but rain chances ramp up early week.
