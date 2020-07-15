Grady Co. Schools offers re-entry to school survey

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Grady County Schools is offering a survey for their students ahead of the fall semester.
“We’ve surveyed our faculty and staff, and we wanted to survey our parents so we had input from all of our stakeholders,” said Superintendent Dr. Kermit Gilliard.
Gilliard said they’ve sent out this to survey to families. It has five questions.
They include what they prefer their child’s schooling in the fall to be, home internet and computer technology status, transportation to school and any ideas or concerns about reopening schools.
“Of course, most people have the same concerns that we, as faculty and staff have, and that is what are you going to do in case there is a case, and how do you keep people socially distanced, and all those things that are very difficult to do in schools,” said Gilliard.
Gilliard said they sent out 4,600 surveys to families and they would like to have them in by Friday.
How many students have access to internet and a computer will determine what other types of learning they'll offer this upcoming school year.
“We know that we’ll be having the offering face to face, and we’ll be offering virtual,” said Gilliard.
The school also ordered Chromebooks, that are expected to come in October.
Then, students will have another option for virtual learning.
The school system does have a virtual learning application on their website.
They’re asking for anyone who is interested to fill those out by July 22.
