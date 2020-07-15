Dougherty Co. police: Card skimmers found again at Big E’s Country Store

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Dougherty County convenience store has been hit twice within two months by credit card skimmers, according to Dougherty County Police shift reports.
The incidents happened at Big E’s Country Store on Cordele Road.
The latest incident was reported on Friday.
| More on the first incident: Police: Card skimmers found at Dougherty Co. gas pumps |
According to the Dougherty County Police incident report, credit card skimmers were reportedly found inside pumps.
The Federal Trade Commission has a few recommendations on how to combat the scammers. They said you should make sure gas pump panels are closed and that they don’t look tampered with.
Also, if you’re using your debit card, swipe it as credit. This will save you from entering your PIN number.
They also suggested you pay inside if the option is available.
Store officials previously told us they recommend customers use the pumps that are within view of the store clerks.
WALB News 10 has reached out to store owners but we have not heard back from them at this time.
Dougherty County police said they could not comment because the incident is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.