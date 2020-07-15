DA Perryman in “Good Condition” after Sunday morning head-on crash

Berrien Co., Ga. (WALB) - WALB News 10 has learned more about the condition of Alapaha District Attorney Dick Perryman and his family after a wreck in Alapaha Sunday morning.
Perryman and two of his family members were involved in a head-on collision that Georgia State Patrol troopers said was not their fault.
The DA is in good condition at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare hospital, according to officials.
Staff said that “good condition” means the person is conscious and comfortable with normal vital signs.
We are told 10-year-old Richard Perryman has been discharged or transferred but is no longer listed as a patient at Navicent HealthCare in Macon, according to staff
Both were taken to Tift Regional Medical Center after the crash Sunday and later transferred to different hospitals.
