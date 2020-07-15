Brothers arrested in Sylvester marijuana grow house bust

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Two Worth County brothers have been arrested after drug agents from the Worth County and the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit seized a sophisticated marijuana grow operation.
There were 15 marijuana plants that were seized in a home in the 300 block of Silver Lake Circle in Sylvester around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Drug agents seized two what they described as sophisticated grow systems and four plant hydroponic systems, worth thousands of dollars.
Randy Poole, 38, was arrested at the home and charged with manufacturing marijuana as well as possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
Earlier Albany Dougherty Drug Unit agents arrested Poole’s brother, Jeremiah Poole, 34, on terroristic threat charges.
During the arrest, they also seized marijuana plants and suspected cocaine.
Jeremiah is also facing possession with the intent to distribute charges and is being held in the Dougherty County jail.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.