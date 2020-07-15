APD announce arrests in several entering auto cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Albany Police Department (APD) is actively investigating a rash of entering auto thefts in East Albany.
Lieutenant Jon Seagroves said car break-ins are a crime of opportunity.
“During the summertime, a lot of people tend to leave their car windows down or cars unlocked and that creates a better opportunity for people to break into them,” said Seagroves.
Two men are in custody after authorities identified them as the suspects in the car break-ins and thefts in the area.
Kenneth Martin Jr. was arrested on Monday and charged with motor vehicle theft.
KaLongki Chapman was also arrested and charged with three counts of entering auto and theft by receiving.
“Most of those cars were unlocked, so they were able to go through them,” said Seagroves.
Additional charges are also pending against both men.
APD is asking people to lock their doors to avoid being the victim of a crime.
“What we advise is you clean your car out. If you, when you get out of your car, take your valuables, take your purse, take your firearm, take anything that is of value out,” said Seagroves.
On Monday, 30-year-old Jaime Macous was a victim of an entering auto case that lead to his death.
APD is urging the public to not take matters into your own hands.
“We try not to encourage people to get involved in things like that, because these type of things do happen and it is a very unfortunate crime for this victim’s family to have to suffer through,” said Seagroves.
