Woman charged in Sunday afternoon Grady Co. homicide

OCHLOCKNEE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman has been charged in connection to a Grady County homicide, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Desiree Michelle Green was charged in connection to the homicide, which happened Sunday afternoon.
Green was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and first degree cruelty to children.
She was booked into the Grady County Jail Monday afternoon.
The GBI said shortly before 3 p.m., a man was found dead off of Highway 111 in Ochlocknee. The GBI said preliminary investigation found the victim was involved in a domestic dispute and was shot.
The victim still has not been identified.
The Grady County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI investigate the incident.
