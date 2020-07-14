VSU gives update to fall sports

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University has given an update on its fall sports situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Below is what the university released:
- Neither Valdosta State University or the Gulf South Conference (GSC) has suspended fall sports seasons. To date, four of the 23 NCAA Division II conferences have announced suspensions of their fall sports seasons and another three are expected to make announcements of a suspension in the near future. The Gulf South Conference and its member institutions are carefully monitoring the COVID-19 situation. Valdosta State at this time is moving forward with plans to have fall sports seasons.
- The suspension of the fall sports season by the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) has canceled Blazer football’s first three-games. VSU now has a seven-game GSC schedule, which meets the NCAA requirements for participation in NCAA post-season championship play. VSU’s first football game is now scheduled for Sept. 26 The university is looking at possible opportunities to fill dates
- The ability to play collegiate sports this fall is a very fluid situation and obviously the current COVID-19 trend is not moving in a positive direction in regards to the ability to play fall sports, the university said. If the Gulf South Conference and member schools were to make a decision to suspend fall sports, there is a strong likelihood that the conference would look to sponsor the fall sports during the spring in conjunction with the traditional spring sports.
