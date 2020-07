ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Better rain chances for Tuesday. Widely scattered t-storms expected by this afternoon. Rain chances go even higher by Thursday. It stays seasonably hot in the mid-upper 90s. Feels-like 100°-105°. Lows in the mid-70s. Brief break in the rain chances over the weekend. Good rain chances return early next week. That will knock temperatures down a few degrees closer to average in the low-mid 90s.