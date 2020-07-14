River search and rescue underway for body in Dougherty Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A search and rescue for a body of a missing man is underway in southern Dougherty County, according to officials.
It is happening off Old Georgia Highway 3, at the Georgia Power Company boat ramp on the Flint River.
Dougherty County EMS and Albany police and fire departments are on the scene.
The man has been missing since Sunday, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler. The man’s identity has not been released.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
