Radium Springs bridge repair, trail system get funding

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As part of the Fiscal Year 2021 budget, the State of Georgia General Assembly has allocated $1.2 million to Dougherty County for the repair of the Spring Run Bridge and Trail System at Radium Springs.
Dougherty County Commissioners requested the allocation during a meeting held with State Delegation for Southwest Georgia representatives earlier this year. State delegation leaders voting in favor of the project include Senator Freddie Powell-Sims, District 12 Rep. Gerald Greene, District 151 and Rep. Winfred Dukes, District 154.
In addition to decades of damage over the years, the combination of two floods, in 1994 and 1998, the tornadoes of 2017, and Hurricane Michael in 2018, the Spring Run Bridge at Radium Springs has been greatly impacted, county officials said.
The bridge, county officials pointed out, is the heart of flow into the springs and without the major repairs, including wall foundations, filling of the cracks in the concrete and walls, and removal and replacement of unsound concrete.
The trail system would begin in the old Radium Springs golf course area, where the trailhead is already being constructed, and run across the Spring Run Bridge, through the Springs, and eventually connect Radium to the downtown Albany trail along the Flint River.
“The trail would restore life and resiliency to the Radium Springs area and the overall community,” county officials said.
“I’m proud of the collaboration between state and local officials to bring home the bacon,” said Anthony Jones, Dougherty County District 6 commissioner. “The $1.2 million puts the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners closer to their goal of completing the county’s master plan, which includes a trailhead and trail to eventually connect to downtown Albany. A great big thank you goes out to our state delegation for advocating on the county’s behalf to secure the funds.”
“I was very surprised that Dougherty County received the funding in this shadow times of COVID-19, and with the shortfall of taxes,” Victor Edwards, District 2 county commissioner, said. “As a county, we must take our hats off to our local delegation for all their hard work and continue to foster great relationships at the Capitol that benefit the people in Dougherty County. The Radium Springs project will be a major asset to our community upon completion for family fun.”
“With this funding, we will be able to bring back the vitality that once existed in Radium Springs and provide the restoration to this hidden community jewel,” Christopher Cohilas, Dougherty County commission chairman, said. “This is a win-win for Albany and Dougherty County and the state of Georgia.”
“Over the last two decades, Radium Springs has been devastated with natural disasters, including floods, tornadoes and hurricanes, which has ripped away the beauty and functionality of this natural wonder of Georgia and one of Dougherty County’s most beloved hidden treasures,” Michael McCoy, Dougherty County administrator, said. “Our state delegation’s support in helping to lobby and secure the funds needed for repairs and revitalization will benefit our area for decades to come and we are extremely appreciative of their hard work on behalf of our citizens and our community.”
