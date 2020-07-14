Pork chop dinner leads to two wanted for terroristic threats in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for a suspect and a person of interest in a case of terroristic threats that occurred over the weekend.
Police were dispatched to the Waffle House in the 4300 block of Victory Dr. in reference to a person with a weapon at approximately 5:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 11.
It was reported that a man wearing a red and black shirt came into the restaurant, ordered a pork chop dinner and then became upset and made threats against an employee. The suspect then pulled out a gun.
Police say the man seen in a blue shirt is a person of interest in the case.
CPD Robbery and Assault Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying both of the men. Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact investigators at 706-225-4056 or 706-653-3400.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.