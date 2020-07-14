Missing Colquitt Co. man found dead

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A man reported missing in Colquitt County, just west of Moultrie, was found dead Monday evening, according to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office.
Jason Broome, 44, was found in a wooded area near the 500 block of Wilburn Murphy Road.
He was reported missing on July 7. He was last seen entering a wooded area near a worksite on Wilburn Murphy Road.
The sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play in his death.
Anyone with information in reference to this investigation is asked to call the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 616-7430.
