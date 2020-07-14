Hot and humid with cooling showers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More heat and humidity with “feels like” temperatures in the upper 90s to 107 Tuesday afternoon. Some cooling showers and a few thunderstorms bubbled up across SGA. However rain has only impacted a few locations. It has been good poolside and inside with the a/c.
Few changes for the week other than showers more numerous one day as oppose to another one. Plan accordingly but be prepared in the event you’ve got outdoor plans. Widespread rain with increased coverage returns early next week.
Practice heat safety, stay cool, stay hydrated and heed any signs of heat related illnesses.
