GBI investigating death of 4-year-old in Wilcox Co.

ROCHELLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the death of a 4-year-old girl in Rochelle, according to a press release.
The GBI said it was requested by the Rochelle Police Department and the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday to conduct a death investigation.
According to the press release, a man, who was identified as the father of the victim, came into the Rochelle Police Department around 2 p.m. and told police his daughter had been shot.
E-911 dispatch then requested an officer respond to the police department to assist. However, the GBI said that when the officer arrived, the man had left the department.
Shortly after the shooting was reported to police, the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office was told that the man had gone to Seville, where he dropped the body of the 4-year-old off with family and then left the residence, the press release states.
The GBI said the child was pronounced dead at the residence by the Wilcox County coroner.
WALB News 10 has reached out to officials for the identity of the victim and were told that information is not being released at this time.
The release states that the man is known by local law enforcement, which led investigators to a house in the 100 block of C Alley Avenue in Rochelle.
Officials obtained a search warrant for the residence, where the GBI said evidence of a crime was found inside.
The release states the man was later found and interviewed.
The GBI is actively investigating this case.
The body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon for an autopsy, according to the release. Evidence from the crime scene will be sent to the crime lab for further analysis.
The GBI said witnesses are also being interviewed.
This is a developing story and WALB will provide updates as information comes in.
