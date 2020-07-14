DCP, Liberty House working with victims of family violence

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re in a domestic violence situation, it’s time to get help — that is the message police and social workers have for both men and women in South Georgia.
Dougherty County Police have responded to several cases related to domestic and family violence in one day alone.
“Domestic violence is really one of the most dangerous calls a law enforcement officer goes to. We never know what we are going into,” said DCP Lt. Robert Richard.
On Tuesday, during a single shift report, officers dealt with five cases.
Richard said their department has to have two officers respond to domestic violence calls.
“If we go there and we getting ready to make an arrest and the other part is ‘well, I don’t want y’all to come and talk,’ but we will talk to that person but when a crime is being committed, by state law, we have to do what we have to do,” said Richard.
Diane Rogers is the Liberty House executive director. The Liberty House is a shelter and services for victims of domestic violence and their children. Rogers said there has been a spike in cases because of COVID-19.
“The pandemic has been a nightmare for the occurrence of domestic violence when individuals have additional stressors on top of already being in a violent situation, it just magnifies that violence so the pandemic has been a terrible situation,” said Rogers.
Rogers and Richard said victims should seek help immediately before it is too late.
| 24/7 Crisis Hotline: (229) 439-7065. |
“It is very important when there is an incident of domestic violence to call for help, get assistance from 911 reach out for help. If it is not at the level that it requires assistance from APD and doesn’t need immediate response from law enforcement, seek out the services here at Liberty House,” said Rogers.
