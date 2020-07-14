Archbold revises visitor policies amid increase in COVID-19 cases

Archbold Medical Center (Source: WALB)
July 14, 2020

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Starting Wednesday, Archbold hospital system is revising its visitor policies for all of its facilities because of recent increases in COVID-19 cases, according to a release from the hospital system.

Here are the changes:

  • Patients at the emergency department or urgent care may have one designated visitor at their bedside, as appropriate. Two will be allowed if the patient is a minor.
  • No visitors will be allowed to wait in waiting areas.
  • Patients at the hospital for an outpatient diagnostic procedure (radiology, lab,) should enter the facility alone unless they require assistance.
  • Archbold is discontinuing visitation at this time for patients admitted to the hospital as inpatients, except in end-of-life situations or where one visitor is required to assist with communication or special care needs.

The following is still in place:

  • Patients that are suspected or confirmed to be COVID-19 positive will not be allowed to have visitors.
  • Patients at the hospital for a procedure (such as surgery, endoscopy procedure or cath lab procedure) may have one visitor accompany them and wait in a waiting room during the procedure. The visitor will be issued an armband.
  • No visitor will be allowed at our long-term care facilities.
  • No visitors will be allowed at outpatient clinics, including primary care clinics, unless the patient is a minor or requires assistance.

The hospital system also released its weekly COVID-19 numbers report.

Below is the cumulative data from all Archbold facilities since testing began on March 11:

  • Total positive results – 733
  • Total negative results – 5,200
  • Total hospital admissions – 327
  • Total deaths – 62

Below is the COVID-19 data for the past seven days for the hospital system:

  • New positive results – 86
  • New negative results – 511
  • New hospital admissions – 38
  • New deaths – 1

Below are the current COVID-positive patients at Archbolb each hospital:

  • Archbold Memorial Hospital - 27
  • Brooks County Hospital - 0
  • Grady General Hospital - 3
  • Mitchell County Hospital - 2

