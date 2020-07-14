Archbold revises visitor policies amid increase in COVID-19 cases

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Starting Wednesday, Archbold hospital system is revising its visitor policies for all of its facilities because of recent increases in COVID-19 cases, according to a release from the hospital system.
Here are the changes:
- Patients at the emergency department or urgent care may have one designated visitor at their bedside, as appropriate. Two will be allowed if the patient is a minor.
- No visitors will be allowed to wait in waiting areas.
- Patients at the hospital for an outpatient diagnostic procedure (radiology, lab,) should enter the facility alone unless they require assistance.
- Archbold is discontinuing visitation at this time for patients admitted to the hospital as inpatients, except in end-of-life situations or where one visitor is required to assist with communication or special care needs.
The following is still in place:
- Patients that are suspected or confirmed to be COVID-19 positive will not be allowed to have visitors.
- Patients at the hospital for a procedure (such as surgery, endoscopy procedure or cath lab procedure) may have one visitor accompany them and wait in a waiting room during the procedure. The visitor will be issued an armband.
- No visitor will be allowed at our long-term care facilities.
- No visitors will be allowed at outpatient clinics, including primary care clinics, unless the patient is a minor or requires assistance.
The hospital system also released its weekly COVID-19 numbers report.
Below is the cumulative data from all Archbold facilities since testing began on March 11:
- Total positive results – 733
- Total negative results – 5,200
- Total hospital admissions – 327
- Total deaths – 62
Below is the COVID-19 data for the past seven days for the hospital system:
- New positive results – 86
- New negative results – 511
- New hospital admissions – 38
- New deaths – 1
Below are the current COVID-positive patients at Archbolb each hospital:
- Archbold Memorial Hospital - 27
- Brooks County Hospital - 0
- Grady General Hospital - 3
- Mitchell County Hospital - 2
