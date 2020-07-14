Albany mom finds daughter more than 3 decades after giving her up for adoption

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany mom decided to search for her daughter after she gave her up for adoption more than three decades ago.
After more than a year of searching, DNA tests and a lot of waiting, she found her.
Linda Bruce received one of the best-belated Mother’s Day gifts a mom could ask for — a daughter.
“Thirty-four years (ago) I saw her when she was first born and that was it,” said Bruce.
What makes Bruce’s story even more touching is that gift took more than three decades to be delivered.
She said it all started through a DNA test.
“I had a message from a relative and I opened it and read it and I just… It was from her and she said she was nervous and she thought that I might be her biological mother, and it hit me that she was and I was just like ‘oh wow,‘” said Bruce.
Her daughter, Kathleen Dignan, said it was a dream come true when she first laid eyes on her mother.
“I emailed her and when she emailed me back, I was lost for words. I always wanted to find her but I would chicken out,” said Dignan.
Dignan lives over three hours away from her mother in Pensacola, Florida with her two daughters. Now, she’s just a phone call away.
“But I can talk to her on her and know it is amazing anytime I think about it. It is like ‘wow, that is my daughter, that is my daughter,” said Bruce.
“Oh, it has been absolutely amazing,” said Dignan. “I always felt kind of like an outsider with my adopted family, like I love them and everything but I always felt like I was different from everyone else.”
During her visit with her daughter, Bruce was given a custom plaque to explain how much she was missed since she has been away.
“It is about a special bond between a mother and daughter and most of it, even though we haven’t been together most of her life, we still felt that bond and Kate brought this to me to express her feelings,” said Bruce.
Dignan also learned that she had three brothers and reunited with them as well.
