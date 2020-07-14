Albany family welcomes home COVID-19 survivor after months-long battle

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany family welcomed home a woman who overcame COVID-19.
Now, she’s sending a message of hope — and warning — to people in the midst of the pandemic.
Four months ago, if you told Joann Youmans’ family she’d be here, walking, and a coronavirus survivor, they wouldn’t have believed it.
“The doctors didn’t even know what to do,” Barbara Childs, Youmans’ twin sister, said. “The only thing is we went to the hospital twice and they were telling us she’s dying, she’s dying. We’re just thanking God that she’s here today.”
Childs detailed the months Youmans spent in a Macon hospital.
“Dialysis. She had kidneys shutting down, she had a blood transfusion every day. She just went through a lot. But we’re thanking God because He gets the glory. Hallelujah,” Childs said.
The only time Childs was allowed to see her sister was when the doctors told the family Youmans was dying. News that made Childs doubt her sister could be saved.
“I gave up to one time because I saw, and what you see, you know, it’s going to happen, but it didn’t and that was all because the Glory of God,” Childs said.
Youmans said she first started having flu-like symptoms on March 10. It was so early in the COVID world, there weren’t any tests available, so she was sent home with treatment for the flu. Nine days later, she was placed on a ventilator.
Four months later, she’s finally home with a message for anyone who’ll listen.
“Do what you need to do to keep this virus down because it’s real people. It’s real. It’s taking us out. But I beat it. And I don’t want to have to battle that again,” said Youmans.
Youmans is off of the ventilator, she no longer goes through dialysis and she’s walking again.
Family gathered in Albany Tuesday to celebrate their survivor.
“We just thank God for that and praise Him for that. I just love her so much,” Childs said as she embraced her sister in a hug.
A ceremony that brought their warrior to tears.
Youmans’ family said she still has weeks of recovery to go.
Her sister said several occupational and physical therapy sessions will help her to regain her strength.
