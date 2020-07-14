ADDU’s K9 to receive new vest

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Jax, a four-footed member of the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit, will receive a bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., according to a release from the Albany Police Department.
Jax’s vest is sponsored by Joan Magnani of Brooklyn, NY, and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”
Delivery is expected within 8-10 weeks.
Jax is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois German Shepard mix. Jax was born in Holland and came to the United States in February, and joined the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit in March. He is certified in narcotics detection and trained in human tracking.
This potentially lifesaving body armor is U.S. made, custom-fitted and certified.
About the program:
The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20-months-old, actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.
