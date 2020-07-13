Southwest Public Health District encouraging online scheduling for COVID-19 testing

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Southwest Public Health District is encouraging the use of online scheduling for COVID-19 testing, saying the demand for testing increased, as did the waiting lines.
Public health officials are encouraging everyone to schedule a time for a COVID-19 test, rather than show up at testing sites.
“Appointments for testing are critical to keeping wait times to a minimum. Those who arrive at a drive-thru testing site without an appointment will be asked to pull out of line to complete the registration process,” said Dr. Charles Ruis, Southwest Public Health District director.
Here’s how to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 test:
- Go to covid19.dph.ga.gov from a computer or smartphone.
- From there, click or tap “Take the Screening Questionnaire.”
- For those wanting a Colquitt County testing location or those without internet access, appointments can be made by calling the appointment hotline at (229) 352-6567. The hotline is available Monday-Saturday.
The Southwest Public Health District represents Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas and Worth counties.
