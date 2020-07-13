Phoebe to reinstate mandatory temperature checks, screening questions for patients, visitors entering all facilities

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Starting Tuesday, Phoebe health system will reinstate mandatory temperature checks and screening questions for all patients and visitors entering any Phoebe facility, according to the hospital system.
Along with the reinstatement announcement, the hospital system also released its latest COVID-19 numbers.
As of Monday, these are Phoebe’s latest COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 50
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 4
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 464
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 108
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 32
“Based on an increase in COVID-19 activity throughout Georgia and revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we will be reinstituting mandatory temperature checks and screening questions for patients and visitors entering all Phoebe facilities, beginning Tuesday morning,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO. “We continue to require everyone to wear masks in our hospitals, clinics and offices, and we encourage everyone to mask up anytime they are in public.”
During Phoebe’s COVID-19 downturn in June, Steiner pointed out, only 6 percent of the COVID-19 tests administered by the hospital system came back positive.
“That rate has increased to 11 percent so far in July — a clear indication that transmission of the virus is picking up in our area, and we urge everyone to take proper precautions,” Steiner said.
