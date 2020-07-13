Phoebe to reinstate mandatory temperature checks, screening questions for patients, visitors entering all facilities

“Based on an increase in COVID-19 activity throughout Georgia and revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we will be reinstituting mandatory temperature checks and screening questions for patients and visitors entering all Phoebe facilities, beginning Tuesday morning,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO. “We continue to require everyone to wear masks in our hospitals, clinics and offices, and we encourage everyone to mask up anytime they are in public.”