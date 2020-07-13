Ocilla PD looking for Sunday night burglary suspect

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Ocilla Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a burglary suspect.
Police said a man, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, burglarized a business in the 200 block of East 4th Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police said the suspect ran out of the business with a duffle bag that had about $500 of goods in it.
The suspect knocked out a window to get inside the business, according to Ocilla police.
Police said there is a reward of up to $500 for information that leads to an arrest.
Surveillance video of the suspect:
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call the Ocilla Police Department at (229) 468-7494.
