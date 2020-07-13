Ocilla PD looking for Sunday night burglary suspect

Ocilla PD looking for Sunday night burglary suspect
Police lights by night (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | July 13, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT - Updated July 13 at 5:29 PM

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Ocilla Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a burglary suspect.

Police said a man, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, burglarized a business in the 200 block of East 4th Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the suspect ran out of the business with a duffle bag that had about $500 of goods in it.

The suspect knocked out a window to get inside the business, according to Ocilla police.

Police said there is a reward of up to $500 for information that leads to an arrest.

Surveillance video of the suspect:

Ocilla PD looking for Sunday burglary suspect

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call the Ocilla Police Department at (229) 468-7494.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.