My Senior: Jaylin Johnson

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Our senior of the day comes from Lowndes High School.
Jaylin Johnson has been a part of the Vikings softball team since her freshman year.
In her four years with the team, they won three region titles and advanced to the elite eight three times.
She said her senior night was bittersweet.
At the time she thought she was playing in her last softball season.
“I might not actually play again. And I don’t know what to do with my life, because that’s all I do. I wake up, you go to practice and finish your day and then wake up and do it all again,” said Johnson.
Then a month after the season ended ABAC began recruiting Johnson.
“I just remember on the way home after they talked to me and offered me to come play there. I was like oh my gosh is it actually happening? It was like I was in a dream,” said Johnson.
Johnson told me she excited to play collegiately because she wasn’t always certain it’d happen.
“I always knew I wanted to play in college, but for it to actually happen was just crazy. Because at the end of my season during high school I was like I don’t even know if I’m going to be able to play in college. Especially with my dual-enrollment since I’ll be transferring in as a junior,” said Johnson.
Johnson is also the only senior from her softball team that'll be playing at the next level.
To get your senior on the news, send an email to mysenior@walb.com with the subject My Senior.
Tell us your athletes name and the best way to contact you.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.