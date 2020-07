ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More miss than hit from isolated t-storms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in mid 70s. Feels-like near 100° in a few spots. Areas of patchy fog will be possible to each morning through mid-week. Good rain chances return on Thursday with widely scattered t-storms. Weekend turns seasonably hotter & drier. Wetter weather is back early next week.