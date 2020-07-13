1 killed in Colquitt Co. wreck

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Moultrie man was killed in a Colquitt County wreck Saturday afternoon, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP).
Tommy Brumbley was killed in the accident, which happened on SR 37, near Ellis May Road.
Troopers said he was passing a car on his left and was heading west.
A truck pulling a camper, which was going east, went off the road to avoid Brumbley and braked, according to GSP.
Troopers said Brumbley then went into a ditch, hit a fence and light pole and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
GSP said alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
There were no other injuries in the incident and no contact was made with any other vehicle, troopers said.
