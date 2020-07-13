Hot with cooling showers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful blue sky with virtually no rain across SGA this afternoon. With a northwest flow drier air has filtered in however a stray shower or two remains possible early evening.
This extended stretch of hot and humid weather continues the next 7 day. Temperatures remain above average with highs low-mid 90s while lows hold in the mid 70s. There’s a 30-50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening. At least that’ll bring some cooling but nothing widespread.
