GBI assisting with Grady Co. homicide investigation

OCHLOCKNEE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been asked to investigate a Sunday afternoon homicide in Grady County.
A man was found dead shortly before 3 p.m. off of Highway 111 in Ochlocknee. The GBI said the address where the incident happened is in Grady County.
Preliminary investigation found that the victim was involved in a domestic dispute and was shot, according to the GBI.
GBI officials said the victim’s identity will not be released until additional next of kin has been notified.
Both the GBI and Grady County investigators have developed a suspect in this incident.
“Criminal charges are expected to be sought and the case is being treated as a homicide based on evidence recovered at the scene and information learned thus far in the investigation,” said the GBI in a press release.
The body was sent to the GBI Crime Lab in Macon for an autopsy.
Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Thomasville office at (229) 225-4090 or the Grady County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 377-5200.
