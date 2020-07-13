Crash report released in wreck involving Alapaha DA

ALAPAHA, Ga. (WALB) - WALB has obtained a copy of the crash report in an accident involving Alapaha Judicial Circuit District County Dick Perryman and another driver.
The report states the accident happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
A 2003 Chevrolet, driven by Aroldo Bravo-Perez, 30, was going north on State Route 135, near Bannockburn Road in Berrien County.
A 2017 Buick, driven by a family member of Perryman, was going south on 135. Along with Perryman, another family member was also in the vehicle during the accident.
The Chevrolet failed to maintain its lane and continued going north on the centerline, the report states.
The front of the Chevrolet hit the front of the vehicle Perryman and his family were in.
Perryman’s family member said she saw the Chevrolet coming towards her and attempted to swerve out of the way. She also said the driver of the Chevrolet did not have any lights on.
Bravo-Perez was charged with two counts of serious injury by vehicle, driving under the influence, driving without a license, suspended registration, failure to maintain lane and no headlights.
Perryman and the second family member in the car were taken to Tift Regional. On Monday, Tift Regional said Perryman was transferred to a hospital in Tallahassee, Fla.
The crash report did not indicate any injuries for Perryman’s family member that was driving.
Georgia State Patrol said the case is closed.
