ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cluster of t’storms is approaching from the northwest with a chance for a few showers & t’storms around midnight. Scattered t’storms on Monday. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Areas of patchy fog will be possible each morning. Lower rain chances through mid-week with highs in the mid-upper 90s. A slightly better rain chance for later in the week before hot and drier conditions return next weekend.