Face breaking out due to wearing a mask? Here’s how to take care of it

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many of you have already made it a way of life wearing a mask to protect yourself and others against the coronavirus. If you’ve noticed an unpleasant or embarrassing side effect of wearing that mask, there is something you can do about it.
Masks slow the spread of COVID-19, but they also can cause acne, now dubbed ‘maskne’.
Experts say there are a number of different factors that contribute to breakouts.
"It turns out the masks actually increase those factors such as the moisture with the masks goes up and that interferes with the normal microbiome of the skin," Dermatologist Dr. Atif Ahmed said.
The friction of the mask can lead to acne, similar to an athlete wearing a chin strap. There are certain bacteria in the skin that cause blemishes, the moisture on your face from wearing a mask gives that bacteria a leg up.
Doctors are seeing more people with acne forming around the mouth as well as flares of rosacea and other skin conditions. But, you can’t just blame the mask. The pandemic is affecting our mental health too.
Added stress contributes to acne. This does not mean stop wearing masks, but means taking care of both your skin and masks.
“One, wash your masks regularly,” Dr. Ahmed said. “If it’s a cloth mask, because the bacteria grows in a mask that hasn’t been washed. Two, it helps to use a gentle facial cleanser maybe once or twice a day to open up those pores.”
You can also use over-the-counter acne medication and wear non-comedogenic make up.
Experts also suggest not leaving their masks in the sunlight. The reason being that skincare products like sunscreens and moisturizers can build up within the mask.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.