Americus community hopes unveiling of murals will ignite art district

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Some people in Americus are wanting to expand the city’s footprint in the art community.
Recently, two murals were unveiled on Finn Street.
Artists from across Georgia and locally helped make the murals possible.
The murals were brought to life by the nonprofit groups, locally-based The Social Exchange and The Living Walls out of Atlanta.
Project officials said more is coming and they hope it creates an art district in Americus.
“I believe it will be great for our community. We’ve never seen anything like this. We are very passionate about it, it goes along with our cause,” said Summer Murray, the CEO of The Social Exchange. “Next, is we would like to see Finn Street flourishing and developing into an area where we can have all kinds of cultural and artistic events.”
Murray said Americus was chosen for the project by The Living Walls.
Americus was one of only five Georgia cities selected by the Atlanta nonprofit group, according to Murray. They hope the murals and future projects will bring unity, culture and more revenue to the area.
Murray said many attended the unveiling on Saturday. She said some of those people included Americus Mayor Barry Blount and candidate for House District 138, Marc Arnett.
