Youngest officer to join Pelham Police Dept. gets sworn in

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - One young lady is making her mark in Pelham.
Officer Gabby McDonald, 19, is the youngest to ever join the Pelham Police Department.
She graduated from the police academy last week and was then sworn in.
McDonald said going to the academy was a mental and physical strain, and that you have to have the heart for it.
”Kind of liberating, to be honest. The fact that I’ve wanted to do this for a while and to get it accomplished so young, kind of gave me a gratification. What I tell myself is I wanted to be somebody I didn’t have growing up. I wanted to be somebody to help,” said Officer McDonald.
McDonald graduated from Pelham High School last year.
She said she put in over 500 hours in the ride-along program before heading to the police academy.
Her goals are to stay in law enforcement and maybe even teach it one day.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.