Valdosta State University athletics impacted by the SIAC’s decision to cancel fall 2020 sports

“We have a team that’s extremely hungry to get back to normalcy and play again. And we’ve got a phenomenal team coming back. So, yeah we absolutely want to play, and I think that’s the only way you can approach it right now,” said Goff. “You know, right now it’s one day at a time and with the mentality that, ‘Hey, we’re having a fall season. Let’s prepare the best that we can.’ And until we’re told otherwise, we need to keep working towards that championship. You know, we’ve talked to the team a lot about this is going to be a rollercoaster ride of a year. It’s out of our control, let’s control what we can control, and that’s to work hard and have a great attitude about it.”