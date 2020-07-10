Valdosta State University athletics impacted by the SIAC’s decision to cancel fall 2020 sports

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University’s football program has just seven games remaining on its schedule after the SIAC canceled all fall 2020 sports.
That's the minimum amount of games that have to be played to qualify for the playoffs.
Head Football Coach, Gary Goff, said it’s challenging trying to find replacement games.
As many conferences have decided or may decide to play a conference-only schedule.
Savannah State, Albany State, and Kentucky State were slatted as VSU's first three games.
Currently, their season doesn’t start until Sept. 26.
Goff told me it’s business as usual for the Blazers.
“We have a team that’s extremely hungry to get back to normalcy and play again. And we’ve got a phenomenal team coming back. So, yeah we absolutely want to play, and I think that’s the only way you can approach it right now,” said Goff. “You know, right now it’s one day at a time and with the mentality that, ‘Hey, we’re having a fall season. Let’s prepare the best that we can.’ And until we’re told otherwise, we need to keep working towards that championship. You know, we’ve talked to the team a lot about this is going to be a rollercoaster ride of a year. It’s out of our control, let’s control what we can control, and that’s to work hard and have a great attitude about it.”
Goff said there isn’t a timeline in place to find replacement games.
He said the Gulf South Conference hasn’t made any changes to their schedule.
