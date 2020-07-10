Thomasville girls raise money for police K-9s to get bullet-proof vests

Thomasville girls wanted to make sure police K-9s had bulletproof vests, so they set up a lemonade stand to raise money for the police department to get some. (Source: WALB)
By Niah Humphrey | July 10, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT - Updated July 10 at 6:09 PM

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Two young girls came up with a plan to help keep Thomasville Police Department K-9s safer.

10-year-old Lily Anderson noticed the police department’s K-9s didn’t have a bulletproof vest like their handlers did. So, she and her friend Wimberly Jones put together their lemonade for K-9s stand.

Lily Anderson and Wimberly Jones raising money for police K-9s.
They wanted to raise enough money for each K-9 to have a vest during high-risk situations.

The girls set up their lemonade stand in front of the police department.

Hot dogs, chips and lemonade were served as more people came to support.

Whether people bought food or donated, all of the money went towards their $1,800 goal.

The lemonade stand helped the girls raise more than their goal of $1,800.
Two llamas also came out for people to pet and take pictures with.

“I was at a Halloween event and they were showing how the K-9s find all the drugs and bad people. And that when I asked, ‘Do they have bullet-proof vests? And they said, ‘No,‘” said Anderson.

“In case they get hurt or something, the police have bulletproof vests, and that keeps them safe if they get shot or something. The dogs, I feel like they need the same thing,” said Jones.

Jones and Anderson surpassed their goal of $1,800 and sold out of their lemonade.

In total, the girls raised more than $9,300 for the vests.

