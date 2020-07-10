Sizzling summer heat for the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summer heat has taken over with very little rainfall. There's a Heat Advisory for our southern counties until 8pm as feels like readings near 108°.
Other areas are just as hot with highs in the 90s and feels like readings above 100°. A few cooling showers through the evening . Overnight warm and muggy as lows bottom out in the mid 70s.
Get ready for a very hot and mostly dry weekend. Highs mid-upper 90s with feels like readings 100-105°+. Practice heat safety by wearing sunscreen, limiting time outdoors, staying cool and hydrated. There’ll be little relief from Mother Nature rainfree Saturday with a slight chance for rain Sunday.
Next week remains hot as highs top mid 90s but there's a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm Fay made landfall early Friday evening just north of Atlantic City, NJ. From the mid-Atlantic into New England heavy rain and gusty winds are likely through the weekend.
