Oprah responds to Instagram follower asking for aid in Miss.

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - Kosciusko native Oprah Winfrey responded to an Instagram follower asking for aid in Mississippi.
Winfrey had posted a video to her Instagram account greeting her best friend, Gayle King, after 13 days of quarantine.
An Instagram follower commented below the video asking, “No offense Oprah but citizens in MS need some help ma’am. Can you send some aid or something???”
Winfrey responded, “@yes_im_cray feeding 1500 kids a day in Mississippi. #boysandgirlsclub.”
In May 2020, she also donated a portion of her $12 million coronavirus relief fund to Kosciusko.
In September 2006, Winfrey opened the Oprah Winfrey Boys & Girls Club of Kosciusko/Attala County as part of the Boys & Girls Clubs of East Mississippi.
The organization is offering a “Grab-n-Go” meals to any youth between the ages of 5-18 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
