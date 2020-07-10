My Senior: Nick Knifer

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Our senior of the day comes from Brookwood Schools.
Nick Knifer has been a crucial part of the Warriors' football and baseball teams since his freshman year.
He earned multiple All-Region honors during that time.
The Warriors were just seven games into the baseball season before the pandemic ended the season.
They seemed to be hitting their stride in what ended up being their last series.
“It was really hard for me personally. I’ve been playing since as long as I can remember, I’ve been playing baseball. And we were just getting on a roll. We just beat who I think is our hardest team in the region. We just won the best out of three, two out of three. So, yeah it was really hard to end it like that,” said Knifer.
Knifer said what makes it easier is knowing he was a part of two successful programs.
He'll attend Kennesaw State University in the fall and will major in exercise science.
