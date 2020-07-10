Moultrie continues Second Saturday events with soft opening

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Second Saturday Events are back in Moultrie.
“After much thought and talking to health professionals, we decided to do a soft start to our Second Saturday events,” said Amy Johnson, the director of economic and downtown development.
Johnson said they sat down to figure out the best way to go about having the event while keeping everyone safe.
“The event will be outdoors, so that’s a plus, and there’s plenty of room to social distance. We’ll also be giving away free masks at the event, we’ll also be giving away hand sanitizer. Throughout downtown, we’ll have sanitation stations,” Johnson explained.
They’ll also have signs encouraging the three Ws, wash your hands, wear your mask and watch your distance.
Johnson said even though this is a soft opening and they’re planning a smaller crowd, they’re OK with that.
It will help ensure people follow the recommendations as much as possible.
“We are expecting about six to seven merchants to be open later and about three to four food establishments that will be open,” said Johnson.
One of those stores is Lazarus of Moultrie, where manager Nathan Cashwell said he’s excited to have the event back. He said it was impactful being closed for about a month and a half due to the pandemic.
“Going into Second Saturday, we’ll have shoppers coming into downtown to shop with us, enjoy the band and have a drink,” said Cashwell.
The city was able to have one Second Saturday event before COVID-19.
Cashwell said he hopes to see the events continue because he said it’s great for downtown businesses and the community.
“In the past, I feel like the community enjoyed it, all the restaurants were full to my knowledge,” Cashwell explained.
Because of the pandemic, cities are changing how they do things across the nation, and Moultrie is no exception.
“The way we plan events, the way we attend events and the way we, overall as a community, have events, I believe has changed for a very long time. We now have to think about the three Ws when we plan events and many other factors,” said Johnson.
The band Tallahassee Night’s Live will take the stage at 7:30 Saturday night.
Johnson said their plan is to continue Second Saturdays throughout the rest of the year.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.