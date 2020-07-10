Lowndes deputies, VPD recover stolen vehicle, property

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - About 10:00 Thursday morning, a patrol officer with Valdosta Police Department responded to the 1200 block of North Ashley Street, in reference to a vehicle that had just been stolen.
The victim said he left a key fob in the vehicle and went into the business for a few minutes. When he returned, the vehicle was gone.
The officer put out an alert for the stolen vehicle, and about half an hour later, a Lowndes County Deputy located the vehicle in Lake Park, driven by Tyler Costley. Costley was detained and transported to the Lowndes County Jail for Felony theft by taking a motor vehicle.
While this case was being investigated, another officer from Valdosta Police Department was working a criminal damage to property/theft by entering an auto case in the 2000 block of North Ashley Street.
The victim indicated he was notified by the business working on his car that someone had damaged it. Once the victim inspected his vehicle, he found items missing and what he estimated to be $5,000 worth of damage.
The missing items were located in Tyler Costley’s possession when he was arrested for the earlier motor vehicle theft. The business also had a video surveillance system that captured Costley committing this crime.
In this case, Costley was charged with felony theft by entering an auto and felony criminal damage to property.
“We greatly appreciate the Lowndes County deputy who assisted in this case. Our officers did a great job sharing information in these cases, which lead to this offender quickly being captured. We want to continue to stress the importance of locking your vehicles and removing any items of value before leaving them unattended,” said Valdosta Police Lt. Scottie Johns.
