1 killed in Dougherty Co. collision

1 killed in Dougherty Co. collision
The collision happened early Friday morning (Source: WALB)
July 10, 2020 at 10:41 AM EDT - Updated July 10 at 10:41 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An apparent head-on crash killed one person and sent at least one other to the hospital Friday morning, in the Southern portion of Dougherty County.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler says the head-on accident happened around 6:00 in the morning.

One person was killed in the wreck
One person was killed in the wreck (Source: WALB)

Fowler said that Mary Henderson 48, died in the wreck, but did not identify the other victim, though he did say that one person has undergone surgery.

WALB will have more on this developing story later today, so check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.