1 killed in Dougherty Co. collision

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An apparent head-on crash killed one person and sent at least one other to the hospital Friday morning, in the Southern portion of Dougherty County.
Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler says the head-on accident happened around 6:00 in the morning.
Fowler said that Mary Henderson 48, died in the wreck, but did not identify the other victim, though he did say that one person has undergone surgery.
