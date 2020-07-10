Less Rain, More Heat this Weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Lower rain chances and more heat is the main story into the weekend. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Lows in the mid-upper 70s. Feels-like between 105°-107° both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances return to seasonal levels early next week. That will knock temperatures down a few degrees but still humid. Seasonal summer weather sticks around through next weekend with scattered t’storms expected each day. Beyond that looks even hotter as a large dome of high pressure tries to set up over the southern tier of the U.S. in extended 7-10 day period to potentially bring us the hottest temperatures of the year.