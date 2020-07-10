Alert issued for missing Colquittt Co. man

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office has issued a request for help finding a man who has been missing for several days.
Jason Broome was at a worksite on Wilburn Murphy Road near the intersection of Suber Road in Colquitt County, west of Moultrie, Tuesday when he was last seen.
While at the worksite, co-workers reported that Broome appeared to experience a mental health episode and ran away from the worksite into some nearby woods.
Broome suffers from mental health issues that require medication. As such, the sheriff’s office considers Broome as being in danger.
Jason Daniel Broome, 44, has brown hair, blue eyes, is six feet tall, and weighs 140 pounds.
If you have any contact with Jason Broome, please contact your local law enforcement agency or contact the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 616-7430.
