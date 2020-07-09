Weekend hotter and drier

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Definitely much drier as isolated showers continue through mid-evening. Overnight warm and muggy low 75.
Friday scattered afternoon showers and storms with highs low 90s but feeling more like 100-105°.
Into the weekend lots of sunshine as summer heat builds. Highs top mid-upper 90s with heat indices around 105°+. Remember how dangerous summer heat can be make sure you stay cool and hydrated. Only isolated to scattered cooling showers or thunderstorms are expected.
Next week hot 90s hold while rain chances rise to seasonal scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.
In the tropics, just off the coast of North Carolina newly formed Fay became the 6th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. As Fay moves northeast, tropical storm conditions will impact the east coast from the mid-Atlantic into New England. Heavy rain will be a major threat.
