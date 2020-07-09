VSU: International students will no be affected by ICE restrictions

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -ICE announced this week, international students who attend universities that have switched to online-only courses for the fall will have two options if they want to keep their visas.
Students will have to transfer to a school with in-person classes or leave the country and risk deportation.
Universities, including Valdosta State University (VSU), have begun to put plans in place for the fall term. During Wednesday’s town hall meeting with university officials, this topic was on students’ minds.
Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, Dr. Robert Smith, says that as of right now, the school plans to return for in-person lectures, so this restriction will not pose a problem.
“Essentially, the policy says if the university were moving fully online, then international students that are here on student visas will need to return to their home country. Since we are not at the moment planning to go fully online, this does not cause any difficulty. If we were to move online for a very short time as one of our contingencies if we had a spike, we would need to seek further guidance,” said Dr. Smith.
VSU plans to have students return to campus on August 17 for face-to-face lectures, and following a hybrid learning model as well.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.