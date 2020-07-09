VHS: Two football coaches and a player test positive for COVID-19

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two football coaches at Valdosta High School, including one player, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Valdosta City Schools superintendent.
“I have decided to extend the ninth grade suspension for their conditioning, so right now it’s suspended until further notice for ninth grade to ensure that all coaches test negative again and to ensure that our kids don’t have any signs or symptoms,” said Dr. William Todd Cason, Superintendent of Valdosta City Schools.
Dr. Cason says all parents were notified personally by the athletic director. Parents got a phone call encouraging them to test their kids.
The ninth graders that were exposed, practiced in a middle school weight room. The room has been disinfected, per CDC guidelines.
Devin Waters is the mother of one of the players in that group. She tells me her husband got a call last week and was told about the situation. She says her son had already been showing symptoms at that point. They immediately took him to get tested.
“He showed symptoms, he was coughing, said his throat was itchy. He had a headache and he was kind of nauseous. I thought it was allergies you know because you have to remember, I didn’t know anyone needed to be tested at that time because I hadn’t gotten a phone call, " said Waters.
Waters has not heard from any parents or her son’s teammates about other cases. Dr. Cason does confirm he found out about Waters’ son by a Facebook post.
He says there may be a possible second case regarding a player.
Waters says her son will not be returning to play football this year and he will be taking virtual classes.
“Well, I’m not going to send him back because he wasn’t sick. He was fine. He hadn’t been out of this house except to go to practice, that’s the only time he left the house,” said Waters.
Cason wants parents to reach out to the school and let them know about the positive cases.
As far as what’s the next step for athletics, Dr. Cason says no other varsity coaches or players have tested positive in any other sport.
The school currently has wrestling conditionings and volleyball tryouts going on. They are urging parents to monitor their child if they have symptoms.
Right now, things are working normally, sports schedule or anything else may change as cases evolve.
The school will continue to perform temperature screenings and disinfect the following guidelines for all sports conditioning at this time.
Ninth grade practice has been suspended for about 14 days and will remain that way for the time being.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.