Tift Regional clarifies cost of COVID-19 tests

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Earlier this week, we spoke with Tift Regional Medical Center about the cost of a COVID-19 test.
Health officials said there was some confusion between the hospital and local health departments.
The South Health District said it takes 2-3 days to receive results of a COVID-19 test not 5-7 days as Tift Regional claimed.
Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, Justin Beck, wanted to clarify the cost of the test at the hospital.
“Southwell or Tift Regional does not collect out of pocket costs for patients for the COVID-19 screening test. As required by law, we publish the price of the COVID-19 test on our website. We bill insurance companies and government agencies for the cost of the COVID-19 screening test,” said Beck.
Beck said Tift Regional does not represent the health department for COVID-19 testing.
Any questions regarding those services should be directed to each service organization.
