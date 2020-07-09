Phoebe reports Thursday COVID-19 numbers

“Throughout the months of May and June, we saw significant progress in our COVID-19 fight, which we believe was the result of people following recommendations to wear masks, avoid crowds and practice social distancing,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO. “In June, we admitted a total of 47 COVID-19 patients in Albany. In the first eight days of July, we’ve already admitted 37, including nine admissions yesterday alone. Our daily average is up almost threefold so far this month. Today, we are also reporting two additional deaths in our health system. Now is not the time to become complacent.”