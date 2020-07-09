Phoebe reports Thursday COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe’s top health official said “significant progress” was made in the COVID-19 battle but now is not the time to be complacent.
On Thursday, the hospital system released its latest COVID-19 numbers.
As of Thursday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 51
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 7
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 458
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 107
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 31
“Throughout the months of May and June, we saw significant progress in our COVID-19 fight, which we believe was the result of people following recommendations to wear masks, avoid crowds and practice social distancing,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO. “In June, we admitted a total of 47 COVID-19 patients in Albany. In the first eight days of July, we’ve already admitted 37, including nine admissions yesterday alone. Our daily average is up almost threefold so far this month. Today, we are also reporting two additional deaths in our health system. Now is not the time to become complacent.”
Said Steiner: “It is clear that transmission of the virus is picking up throughout Georgia and much of the country. We are all anxious for our lives to return to normal, but to protect ourselves, our families and our communities, that normal must include wearing masks in public and limiting close contact with others. Everyone needs to do his or her part so that together we can defeat this virus.”
