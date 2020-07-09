Phoebe CEO addresses new COVID-19 trends

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital said it’s seeing new trends as COVID-19 positive case numbers increase around the nation.
Scott Steiner, the president and CEO of the Phoebe Putney Health System, said they are starting to see some new COVID-19 trends.
“They’re less sick, they’re younger. So, when we think of how long you’re in the hospital, that length of stay has come down from seven, eight, nine days to four or five, six days,” said Steiner.
Steiner said they are seeing younger people test positive and that their youth may be what’s helping them fight the virus.
“Again, I think that speaks to them being younger. Their bodies are able to bounce back with therapies a bit quicker,” suggested Steiner.
Steiner said other than that, there hasn’t been much change with whom COVID-19 targets.
“How many males, how many females, racial, there really hasn’t been a whole lot of change,” said Steiner.
Steiner said those trends could be in response to states and beaches starting to open back up.
He said more people are also getting tested, therefore, more positive cases are showing up.
Steiner said they are constantly learning new things about the virus. He said there are still a lot of questions up in the air right now, including if the virus is mutating.
“This is a 25 chapter book and we’re on chapter two of coronavirus, or what we know about it,” said Steiner.
